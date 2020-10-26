Construction worker nearly hit by debris, another dangled from scaffolding in scary scene

WILLIAMSBRIDGE, the Bronx — A construction worker in Williamsbridge was left dangling after the facade of a nursing home collapsed around 3 p.m. on Carpenter Avenue.

Video obtained by PIX 11 shows the construction workers frantically trying to help their co-worker as he dangles.

The facade that collapsed nearly struck another construction worker on the ground.

The man who was dangling from scaffolding was taken to a local hospital, according to FDNY.

