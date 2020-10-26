Construction worker nearly hit by debris, another dangled from scaffolding in scary scene

This is an archived article and the information in the article may be outdated. Please look at the time stamp on the story to see when it was last updated.

WILLIAMSBRIDGE, the Bronx — A construction worker in Williamsbridge was left dangling after the facade of a nursing home collapsed around 3 p.m. on Carpenter Avenue.

Video obtained by PIX 11 shows the construction workers frantically trying to help their co-worker as he dangles.

The facade that collapsed nearly struck another construction worker on the ground.

The man who was dangling from scaffolding was taken to a local hospital, according to FDNY.