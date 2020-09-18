Community continues to hand out supplies to students for back to school

This is an archived article and the information in the article may be outdated. Please look at the time stamp on the story to see when it was last updated.

LONGWOOD, the Bronx — Late Friday evening, Belkis Alvarez walked up to the district office of Bronx State Sen. Luis Sepulveda, hoping to get some much needed PPE — personal protective equipment — and a backpack for her three children.

Speaking through a translator — Sen. Sepulveda’s press aide — Alvarez tells us she was already having a hard time getting ready for the school year in the midst of the pandemic, before Mayor Bill de Blasio and city Education officials switched the school opening schedule again.

“She’s saying that it’s been really difficult,” said Sepulveda aide Krystle Cajas. “A lot of parents are struggling because they need to get back to work and the fact that they’re continuously changing the dates has put a real hardship on them in figuring out what to do with their children.”

Sepulveda says the mayor’s actions have consequences.

“When you extend deadlines, it gives the impression to people that you don’t know what you’re doing and that’s what the mayor is facing,” he said.

It’s been particularly hard in the Longwood section of the Bronx, one of the country’s poorest Congressional districts, where Sen. Sepulveda says his office has handed out at least 1,500 packs of various supplies to hard hit families trying to get ready for the school year.

“I am very concerned about what’s going to happen when school opens,” he added. “I am still not convinced that the department of education has all the ingredients ready to make our childrens’ attendance a safe one.”