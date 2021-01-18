Dad charged after child shot in head, possibly while playing with gun, in the Bronx: police source

UNIVERSITY HEIGHTS, the Bronx — A man was charged after his 8-year-old son was shot in the head in the Bronx on Monday, the NYPD and a police source told PIX11 News.

The boy is expected to survive, sources said. Police charged 43-year-old Rajon Grant with possession of a weapon and endangering the welfare of a child.

It’s believed the 8-year-old boy was playing with a gun and shot himself in the head, the source said. He was rushed to a hospital, where doctors discovered the bullet still lodged in his skull, according to the source.

Authorities were alerted to the shooting at a home in the vicinity of Fordham Hill Oval and Sedgwick Avenue in the University Heights section of the Bronx around 12:24 p.m., FDNY officials said.

The gun was illegal and not registered, according to the police source.

Police questioned the child’s parents. The boy’s father, Rajon Grant, was taken to a police precinct and charges are pending, the source said.

Editor’s note: A previous version of this story misidentified the neighborhood where the shooting took place.

