Child found wandering Bronx street alone at night: NYPD

Police found a little girl believed to be about 4 years old wandering the streets in the Bronx early Saturday morning, according to the NYPD.

The officers discovered the child, who says her name is Sidaya, just after midnight near the corner of Prospect Avenue and East 156 Street, authorities said.

She was wearing a blue sweater, blue sweatpants and rain boots when she was discovered, according to police. The girl was evaluated at a hospital and released in good health to the care of the city Administration for Children’s Services, police said.

About 10 minutes before police found the girl, she was captured on surveillance video walking with an unknown woman, heading west on Leggett Avenue near Fox Street, according to the NYPD.

Police described the woman as about 5’2″ with a thin build. She’s believed to be in her mid-20s, authorities said.

The NYPD released surveillance images of the woman Sunday morning, hoping the public can identify her.

Submit tips to police by calling Crime Stoppers at 1-800-577-TIPS (8477), visiting www.nypdcrimestoppers.com, downloading the NYPD Crime Stoppers mobile app, or texting 274637 (CRIMES) then entering TIP577. Spanish-speaking callers are asked to dial 1-888-57-PISTA (74782).