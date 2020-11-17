Bronx Zoo’s Holiday Lights display returns this season, bringing much-needed joy to New Yorkers

THE BRONX — The holidays may be different this year, but the Bronx Zoo is hoping to brighten up people’s spirits with their Holiday Lights display.

The holiday-favorite light experience makes a comeback, bringing New Yorkers much-needed joy amid the pandemic.

Holiday Lights occur on select dates from Nov. 20 to Jan 10.

This year’s experience encompasses a larger area of the zoo and has been set up to allow proper social distancing.

This year, the zoo has created five geographically representative lantern safaris, which includes species from different regions worldwide.

The new Luminous Garden will feature plants and animals unlike any other New York garden while entertainment includes ice carvings, costumed characters souvenirs and seasonal treats.

For more information and for tickets, click here.

