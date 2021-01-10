Bronx teen gunned down outside NYCHA building; shot repeatedly in head and neck

A Bronx teen was gunned down on Sunday outside a New York City Housing Authority building, police said. (Citizen)

MOTT HAVEN, the Bronx — A Bronx teen was gunned down on Sunday outside a New York City Housing Authority building, police said.

Joseph Ozuna, 18, was found unconscious and unresponsive on Alexander Avenue around 3:40 p.m., officials said. He suffered multiple gunshot wounds to the head and neck.

Emergency medical services rushed Ozuna to a local hospital where he succumbed to his injuries.

Police have not yet made any arrests or released a description for the shooter.

Submit tips to police by calling Crime Stoppers at 1-800-577-TIPS (8477), visiting www.nypdcrimestoppers.com, downloading the NYPD Crime Stoppers mobile app, or texting 274637 (CRIMES) then entering TIP577. Spanish-speaking callers are asked to dial 1-888-57-PISTA (74782).