Bronx residents say quiet neighborhood has been taken over by ‘very hostile’ drag racers

Bronx

by:

Posted: / Updated:
This is an archived article and the information in the article may be outdated. Please look at the time stamp on the story to see when it was last updated.

CLASON PARK, the Bronx— Fed up Clason Park residents cannot remember the last time they were able to sleep in peace.

Drag racers took over the neighborhood, residents said. There’s also a lot of drug use and drinking in the streets of what used to be a quiet neighborhood.

Resident Vanessa Tabet said the sound if so loud, her home shakes.

“They are drinking. They are racing,” Tabet said. “They are smoking marijuana and these are people that I see get into the driver seat and it’s very dangerous.”

The problems don’t end at dawn. Residents showed PIX11 one section of the local park. People have been using it as a toilet and a bedroom.

“Unfortunately, we’ve seen people having sex in that area,” Tabet said.

She and other residents told PIX11 they call the local police precinct daily. Most days, there’s no response. Resident Luis Guerrero said the police have been ineffective.

Residents showed PIX11 a 311 complaint filed at 1:30 a.m. Monday for motorcycles racing, loud music and marijuana use. The request was closed 20 minutes later, saying police action was not needed.

“Last night when I went outside asking them to slow down, that was 4 o’clock in the morning, they turned aggressive on me,” Guerrero said.

Tabet said they’ve threatened her family.

“They have threatened to destroy our cars, break into our homes,” she said. “They are very hostile, hostile people.”

Share this story

Bronx Videos

Bronx fashion designer featured in Grammys gift bag

Brooklyn pharmacist brings excess vaccine to the community

2nd accidental prisoner release from Rikers

Funeral for battered Harlem boy: ‘None of us can say that’s not our child’

Bronx nursing home has vaccinated 84% of residents, 77% of staff

Follow up Friday returns! Here's how Monica made it happen this week!

More Bronx

Trending Stories

Connect with PIX11 Online

Connect with PIX11 Online

Don't Miss

Latest Video

Beautiful spring weather sticks around for a few days

President Biden meets with Asian American leaders in Atlanta

Teacher making history with bionic arm

Friday Forecast: The heat is on

John Oates talks star-studded virtual concert to fight hunger, future touring plans and more

Bronx fashion designer featured in Grammys gift bag

AAA explains why we're seeing an increase in gas prices

Cycle of abuse in children: Historically, fatal child beatings don't always lead to murder convictions

Sunny, warmer first weekend of spring after chilly Friday