Bronx man stabbed to death in his apartment building lobby: police

Scene after Bronx man Fernando Rodriguez, 42, was found fatally stabbed in the lobby of his Aldus Street apartment building Wednesday night, Aug. 19, 2020, according to police.

FOXHURST, the Bronx — Police are investigating after a Bronx man was found fatally stabbed in the lobby of his apartment building Wednesday night.

According to the NYPD, officers responded to a 911 call for the stabbing around 9:25 p.m. and found the 42-year-old victim in a “pool of blood” inside the residential building located on Aldus Street, near Faile Street, in the Foxhurst neighborhood.

The man had been stabbed in the torso and the leg, police said.

He was rushed to a nearby hospital where he was pronounced dead.

Police later identified the victim as Fernando Rodriguez and said he lived in the building.

According to the NYPD, Luis Rivera, 68, was arrested just after midnight Thursday. He is expected to face charges including murder, manslaughter and criminal possession of a weapon.

Police said the two men knew each other and that there was a dispute before the stabbing. Their relationship was not immediately clear.

