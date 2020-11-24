Bronx man fatally stabbed in the street: police

THE BRONX — A Bronx man is dead after being stabbed in the street Tuesday afternoon, police said.
The incident took place around 4 p.m. on East 149th Street near 3rd Avenue. Authorities responded to reports of a stabbing.
A 38-year-old man had been stabbed numerous times in the torso on the busy street in the Melrose section of the Bronx, the NYPD said. He was pronounced dead at a local hospital.
A 41-year-old woman was also slashed in the forearm and hospitalized, police said.
No arrests have been made, nor do investigators have a motive for the stabbing.
The victim’s identity has not been released, pending proper family notification.