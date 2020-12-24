Bronx group hosts toy, food drive to spread holiday cheer

Bronx

by:

Posted: / Updated:

THE BRONX — The Bronx Youth Empowerment Program hosted its annual toy and food drive to spread holiday cheer, something needed now more than ever.

Program President Victor Rodriguez explained that because of the pandemic, many lost their jobs and couldn’t afford gifts for Christmas.

“I don’t want the kids to be disappointed,” he said.

Resident Jessie Norment’s family was hit hard by the pandemic.

“We lost a few, but thankfully everyone is doing well now,” Norment said. “This type of event is very helpful because a lot of people don’t have jobs and they lost the breadwinner of the family.”

Norment’s three children, including her 11 -year-old son, were excited for the gifts.

A few members of the armed forces stopped in, thinking they were volunteering their time; instead, they received encouragement and support .

“This was a surprise,” one member of the armed forces said.”It’s nice to see that people still want to support us. It’s tough being a soldier.”

Share this story

Bronx Videos

Bronx women honored for their community contributions

7 injured in fast-moving 4-alarm fire in the Bronx

Citymeals on Wheels commemorate one year of emergency response through the pandemic

Bronx reverend fights for NYCHA residence

Candidates running in NYC’s first few ranked choice elections already raising concerns

Torres works to educate Bronx residents about ranked choice voting ahead of election to fill his old Council seat

More Bronx

Connect with PIX11 Online

Connect with PIX11 Online

Trending Stories

Don't Miss

Latest Video

Witness breaks down at day 3 of Chauvin trial

New Yorkers see Biden infrastructure bill as chance to improve transit

EMS recognize biker who gave back during the pandemic’s darkest days

Rats take over laundry room and lobby in Hell’s Kitchen NYCHA seniors building

NYC makes progress in vaccination efforts

Recreational marijuana means big money for New York

Local teen on the fast track to racing stardom

Brooklyn mom and daughter talk children's book 'Abby and the Magic Mask'

Spring storms Wednesday before a cool down