Bronx fire destroys 3 homes, injures 2 firefighters: FDNY

Bronx

by:

Posted: / Updated:
  • 3 homes destroyed in Bronx fire
    Fire ripped through three homes on Harding Avenue in the Throgs Neck section early Monday, Nov. 16, 2020, according to the FDNY. Two firefighters were injured.
  • Bronx fire destroys 3 homes
    At least three homes were destroyed when fire ripped through a row of houses on Harding Avenue in the Throgs Neck section of the Bronx early Monday, Nov. 16, 2020, the FDNY said.
This is an archived article and the information in the article may be outdated. Please look at the time stamp on the story to see when it was last updated.

THROGS NECK, the Bronx — At least three houses were destroyed when a large fire ripped through a row of homes on a Bronx street early Monday, according to the FDNY.

Fire officials said crews responded around 1:25 a.m. to a call for flames in in the three, private dwellings at 2580, 2582 and 2584 Harding Ave., near Emerson Avenue, in the Throgs Neck section.

The fire started in 2580 and quickly spread to the two neighboring homes, officials said.

The FDNY said 138 firefighters from 33 units responded to battle the blaze in the three-story homes.

Authorities said two firefighters were hospitalized but the extent of their injuries was not immediately clear.

The fire was officially placed under control just before 3 a.m., the FDNY said.

No other injuries had been reported as of early Monday morning and the cause of the fire was still under investigation.

At least one family was displaced, losing their home and all of their belongings, according to a GoFundMe campaign set up to help get the family back on their feet.

Eric and Darlene Coleman, both essential workers, shared the home with their three youngest children, according to the campaign set up by their eldest daughter.

Copyright 2021 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Bronx Videos

Bronx students participate in special lesson from quartet

Bronx mother and daughter side-by-side fighting hunger in NYC

Bronx organization working to close the digital divide

Man, gunman injured in Bronx subway shooting after botched robbery; gunman arrested: police

2 dead in Major Deegan Expressway crash

Metro-North Penn Station project: MTA advances plans; 4 stations coming to the Bronx

More Bronx

Connect with PIX11 Online

Connect with PIX11 Online

Trending Stories

Don't Miss