Bronx farm stand to stay open this winter, providing affordable fresh produce

THE BRONX — In a huge victory for one Bronx neighborhood, a farm stand is staying open this winter to provide hundreds of families affordable and locally grown produce.

With food insecurity at an all-time high, GrowNYC’s Norwood farm stand is busier than ever.

Daisy Ferreiras, 65, is a breast cancer survivor, so a healthy diet is important. She said fresh foods are usually too expensive on her tight budget, but not here.

The GrowNYC Norwood Farm stand on Gun Hill Road and Dekalb Avenue accepts SNAP and other benefit programs.

Plus, it’s in a neighborhood where access to affordable fresh fruits and vegetables is in high demand.

According to the New York City comptroller, the Bronx added approximately 65,000 SNAP recipients from March to September this year.

Nonprofit GrowNYC has 80 affordable markets across the city. Their SNAP sales are up 50% this year.

The GrowNYC Norwood farm stand usually closes before Thanksgiving, but it will now stay open through the winter months thanks to the American Heart Association of NYC, and Rose Caiola.

Caiola is an American Heart Association NYC board member and Bronx native who gave a generous donation to keep the stand open.

The GrowNYC Norwood farm stand is open every Thursday from 9 a.m. to 3 p.m. all year round.