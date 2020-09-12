Bronx Community Church gives backpacks to children in need

This is an archived article and the information in the article may be outdated. Please look at the time stamp on the story to see when it was last updated.

MORRISANIA, the Bronx — It was a community give back event hosted by the Women of Courage Mission mission of the Church Alive Community Church to help those here in need.

Tables filled with donated home cooked, hot meals, canned goods and backpacks filled with precious schools supplies.

This back to school event has been going on for more than three decades but the need has never been this great because of covid concerns and the unbelievable financial hardship so many are facing.

“The South Bronx area has many families unemployed,” Shaun Wills, pastor of the Church Alive Community Church, told PIX11 News. “Many have not received their stimulus check. They are still waiting . Their children are going through hardship,” he added.

For the Urena family, these backpacks with donated supplies from Councilmember Fernando Cabrera were so appreciated by 11 year -old Chanelly and her 8-year-old brother Chaniel.

“I like the scissors and pencil case with the crayons rulers and the folders. It matches my favorite game,” Chaniel Urena said.

“It is really helpful for families that don’t have money,” added Chanelly. “And a special shout out to Fernando Cabrera for doing this for us,” she added.

These hot meals were also donated by Councilmember Vanessa Gibson, the New York Yankees and Union Local 1199. There were so many people coming together in this time of great difficulty for so many and it was appreciated.

“A lot of families are really hurting and we in the community are here to help,” Avis Williams, Deaconess Church Alive Community, told PIX11 News.

If you missed this community give back you can always get in touch with the Church Alive Community Church for more information about the next one at 347-271-7552.