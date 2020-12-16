Boy, 14, shot in the neck and abdomen in the Bronx

PELHAM PARKWAY, the Bronx — A 14-year-old boy was shot in the neck and abdomen in the Bronx on Wednesday afternoon, an NYPD spokesman said.

The teen, who was found in front of a Wallace Avenue building around 4:15 p.m., was rushed to a local hospital in critical condition, an NYPD detective said.

No arrests have been made. Police have not yet released a description of the shooter.

Submit tips to police by calling Crime Stoppers at 1-800-577-TIPS (8477), visiting www.nypdcrimestoppers.com, downloading the NYPD Crime Stoppers mobile app, or texting 274637 (CRIMES) then entering TIP577. Spanish-speaking callers are asked to dial 1-888-57-PISTA (74782).

