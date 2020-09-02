Grenade found in the Bronx is cast iron replica, not a threat: police

This is an archived article and the information in the article may be outdated. Please look at the time stamp on the story to see when it was last updated.

THE BRONX — A grenade found in the Bronx Wednesday morning has been determined to be a cast iron replica and deemed not a threat, police said.

The NYPD bomb squad was called to an area near Pelham Parkway and Bruckner Boulevard around 7:45 a.m. for a report of a grenade, according to police.

A team from the New York City Office of Emergency Management also responded to the scene.

The bomb squad’s investigation determined the replica grenade was inert, police said.