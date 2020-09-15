Pressure cooker found in Bronx deemed safe: police

This is an archived article and the information in the article may be outdated. Please look at the time stamp on the story to see when it was last updated.

PELHAM BAY, the Bronx — A pressure cooker found on a Bronx street Tuesday morning has been deemed not a threat, according to the NYPD.

The bomb squad was called in after a call came in around 8 a.m. reporting a pressure cooker in front of a building on Crosby Avenue, between Roberts and Westchester avenues, in the Pelham Bay section, police said.

Authorities confirmed around 12:20 p.m. that it was just an empty pressure cooker and not an explosive device.