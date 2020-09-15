Pressure cooker found in Bronx deemed safe: police

Bronx

by:

Posted: / Updated:
Bronx police activity

Authorities respond in the Pelham Bay section of the Bronx.

This is an archived article and the information in the article may be outdated. Please look at the time stamp on the story to see when it was last updated.

PELHAM BAY, the Bronx — A pressure cooker found on a Bronx street Tuesday morning has been deemed not a threat, according to the NYPD.

The bomb squad was called in after a call came in around 8 a.m. reporting a pressure cooker in front of a building on Crosby Avenue, between Roberts and Westchester avenues, in the Pelham Bay section, police said.

Authorities confirmed around 12:20 p.m. that it was just an empty pressure cooker and not an explosive device.

Share this story

Bronx Videos

Citymeals on Wheels commemorate one year of emergency response through the pandemic

Bronx reverend fights for NYCHA residence

Candidates running in NYC’s first few ranked choice elections already raising concerns

Torres works to educate Bronx residents about ranked choice voting ahead of election to fill his old Council seat

Bronx fashion designer featured in Grammys gift bag

Brooklyn pharmacist brings excess vaccine to the community

More Bronx

Trending Stories

Connect with PIX11 Online

Connect with PIX11 Online

Don't Miss

Latest Video

There could be a spring Sunday washout

Dominion Voting sues Fox News for $1.6B over 2020 election claims

State rep arrested as GA governor signs voting law

Forecast: Mr. G's pick of the weekend

Understanding COVID-19 vaccine side effects

Former NFL player Spencer Paysinger talks 'All American Stories' special

Watch with Dan: Viewers discuss March documentary picks

Getting crafty with Passover foods

Dr. Shereef Elnahal talks NJ's first 100 days of vaccinations, COVID variants