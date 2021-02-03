Barricaded suspect shoots at police from inside Bronx apartment: officials

Police and firefighters respond to a barricaded suspect inside an apartment building in University Heights, the Bronx on Feb. 3, 2021.

UNIVERSITY HEIGHTS, the Bronx — A suspect barricaded themselves inside a Bronx apartment and fired at NYPD officers through a door Wednesday morning, police said.

The NYPD was called to the building on West 183rd Street in University Heights around 11:40 a.m., according to authorities.

The gunshots did not hit any of the officers, and they did not return fire during the incident, officials said.

While authorities tried to get the suspect out of the apartment safely, a fire was reported inside the building, according to officials.

The FDNY was called to the address around 12:50 p.m. for a report of a fire in a second-floor apartment, a fire official said.

Authorities were able to take the barricaded suspect into custody around 1:15 p.m., police said. They were taken to a hospital for a psychiatric evaluation, police said.

Video from the scene showed police walking a person out of the building and loading them into a stretcher.

Firefighters brought the fire under control about 20 minutes later, according to the FDNY.

Charges were expected to be filed against the suspect, police said.

