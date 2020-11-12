Art showcase on display outside for blocks in the Bronx

Bronx

by:

Posted: / Updated:
This is an archived article and the information in the article may be outdated. Please look at the time stamp on the story to see when it was last updated.

THE BRONX — Art appears in many places in the city.

New York is home to many famous works of street art and artists.

A new display in the Kingsbridge Heights section of the Bronx honors a housing and community services agency.

Fordham Bedford Community Services is celebrating its 40th anniversary. It offers affordable housing and outreach programs.

The annual art showcase is usually held at Concourse House, which is its home base and home to women and children.

Because of the pandemic, artists created works outside on buildings and along the fences of the various properties.

Click here for a map of the installations.

Lady K-Fever is an artist who also lives in the neighborhood near Bainbridge and East 198th Street.

“That’s what’s really special. We created something together for our neighborhood,” she said.

Artists worked with children and some displays were crocheted by local seniors.

Copyright 2021 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Bronx Videos

Bronx organization working to close the digital divide

Man, gunman injured in Bronx subway shooting after botched robbery; gunman arrested: police

2 dead in Major Deegan Expressway crash

Metro-North Penn Station project: MTA advances plans; 4 stations coming to the Bronx

1 worker dead, 1 critically injured in elevator collapse

Weekend of gun violence continues

More Bronx

Connect with PIX11 Online

Connect with PIX11 Online

Trending Stories

Don't Miss