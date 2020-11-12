Art showcase on display outside for blocks in the Bronx

This is an archived article and the information in the article may be outdated. Please look at the time stamp on the story to see when it was last updated.

THE BRONX — Art appears in many places in the city.

New York is home to many famous works of street art and artists.

A new display in the Kingsbridge Heights section of the Bronx honors a housing and community services agency.

Fordham Bedford Community Services is celebrating its 40th anniversary. It offers affordable housing and outreach programs.

The annual art showcase is usually held at Concourse House, which is its home base and home to women and children.

Because of the pandemic, artists created works outside on buildings and along the fences of the various properties.

Click here for a map of the installations.

Lady K-Fever is an artist who also lives in the neighborhood near Bainbridge and East 198th Street.

“That’s what’s really special. We created something together for our neighborhood,” she said.

Artists worked with children and some displays were crocheted by local seniors.