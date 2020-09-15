Arrest made in shooting death following Bronx dice game, police say

MORRISANIA, the Bronx — One person was killed and another was injured in a shooting after a dice game in the Bronx, police said Tuesday.
On Saturday, Aug. 29 at about 3:30 a.m. police responded to a man shot in front of a building at Boston Road and E 167th Street in Morrisania, officers said.
When they arrived, officers found a 34-year-old man unconscious with a gunshot wound to his leg, and a 54-year-old man with a graze wound to his ankle.
Tyrone Tabanah, 34, was pronounced dead at a local hospital. The 54-year-old was taken to a local hospital and was said to be stable.
Tuesday, Police Commissioner Dermot Shea said the shooting took place after a dice game.
Corey Francis, 31, was charged with murder, manslaughter, and criminal possession of a weapon Tuesday.
