Another man arrested after body found in plastic bag on roof of Bronx McDonald’s

Bronx

by:

Posted: / Updated:
Bronx mcdonald's.jpeg

A body was found on the roof of a Bronx McDonald’s, police said.

This is an archived article and the information in the article may be outdated. Please look at the time stamp on the story to see when it was last updated.

MELROSE, the Bronx — Police arrested another suspect Wednesday in connection with a body found on the roof of a McDonald’s in the Bronx, officials said.

The NYPD charged Angel Andino, 22, with murder.

Officers previously arrested Ayame Stamoulis, 18, on murder charges and Jonathan Rodriguez, 21, on charges of murder and criminally negligent homicide.

Police found Richard Hamlet’s body wrapped in a plastic bag on the McDonald’s roof on July 15.

In charging documents, a police detective said Stamoulis and one of the accomplices moved the 65-year-old victim’s body to the roof of the fast food joint roof after breaking into his apartment across the street and killing him there.

Submit tips to police by calling Crime Stoppers at 1-800-577-TIPS (8477), visiting www.nypdcrimestoppers.com, downloading the NYPD Crime Stoppers mobile app, or texting 274637 (CRIMES) then entering TIP577. Spanish-speaking callers are asked to dial 1-888-57-PISTA (74782).

Share this story

Connect with PIX11 Online

Connect with PIX11 Online

Don't Miss

Latest Video

I Wanna Know: 'Married to Medicine' star Dr. Contessa Metcalfe explains belching vs. flatulence

Rep. Ritchie Torres talks COVID relief bill

Rainy, windy Monday before temps drop overnight

Crisis deepens for Cuomo; AG wants to lead harassment probe

Cuomo faces 2nd sexual harassment accuser

Rally against anti-Asian bigotry in Manhattan

Outgoing Chief Terence Monahan reflects on 39 years with NYPD

It's a G Thing: Pandemic inspires NY couple to make cross-country journey

Artists and activists honor Black history in NYC