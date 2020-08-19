Another man arrested after body found in plastic bag on roof of Bronx McDonald’s

A body was found on the roof of a Bronx McDonald’s, police said.

MELROSE, the Bronx — Police arrested another suspect Wednesday in connection with a body found on the roof of a McDonald’s in the Bronx, officials said.

The NYPD charged Angel Andino, 22, with murder.

Officers previously arrested Ayame Stamoulis, 18, on murder charges and Jonathan Rodriguez, 21, on charges of murder and criminally negligent homicide.

Police found Richard Hamlet’s body wrapped in a plastic bag on the McDonald’s roof on July 15.

In charging documents, a police detective said Stamoulis and one of the accomplices moved the 65-year-old victim’s body to the roof of the fast food joint roof after breaking into his apartment across the street and killing him there.

