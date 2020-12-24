Alleged gang members busted in Bronx sex-trafficking operation

THE BRONX — Nine alleged gang members were indicted for operating a sex trafficking ring out of Bronx motels, authorities said.

The nine people, who are allegedly part of the Hunts Point Family Bloods subset, ran a sex-trafficking ring from several Bronx motels and other hotels across the city, according to District Attorney Darcel Clark.

Between May 6 and Nov. 19, the suspects allegedly operated a sex-trafficking ring from various Bronx motels, including the 7 Day inn on Brucker Boulevard, the Best Western Plus on Sedgwick, the Pehlahm Garden Motel and the Holiday Motel on the New England Thruway, according to investigation. Other hotels across the city were used, and the suspects also forced victims to meet with clients at private locations.

The suspects reached out to victims, who were typically teens and young women, on social media and lured them with money. They then took the victims’ photos and posted them as ads on several prostitution-related websites, according to officials.

Victims were manipulated using drugs or violence, authorities said. Some victims were regularly beaten — punched, slapped and thrown to the ground.

The suspects; Angel Cano, Luis Cano, Brandon Diaz, Elvis Dominguez, Ashley Garcia, Andrew Garcia, Shaquille Hernandez, Eliana Rivadeniera and Abigail Rodriguez; have been indicted for several charges, including sex trafficking, sex trafficking for a child, promoting prostitution and conspiracy.

Ashley Garcia, Rivadeniera and Rodriguez were arraigned and granted supervised release.

Five others remain in custody while another person has not been apprehended, authorities said.

If convicted, several suspects face up to 25 years in prison.