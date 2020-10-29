Adult son arrested after mother found killed in Bronx apartment: police

This is an archived article and the information in the article may be outdated. Please look at the time stamp on the story to see when it was last updated.

HUNTS POINT, the Bronx — A Bronx man is facing murder charges after his mother was found dead in their apartment early Wednesday, according to the NYPD.

According to police, Carmen Aponte, 66, was discovered by her adult daughter around 1:30 a.m. when she came home to the family’s apartment on Seneca Avenue, near Faile Street in the Hunts Point section.

Responding officers found the woman unconscious in her bed with injuries to her head, police said. EMS responded and pronounced the mother dead at the scene.

Later Wednesday, police said Aponte’s adult son was arrested in connection with her death.

Police believe Steven Castro, 40, struck his mother in the head with an object during a “jealous rage.”

It was not immediately clear what the object was or what sparked the man’s rage, authorities said.

Castro is now facing charges including murder, manslaughter and criminal possession of a weapon, police said.