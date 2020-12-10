9-month-old baby found dead in Bronx home killed by fentanyl intoxication: officials

Bronx

by: Associated Press

Posted: / Updated:
police siren.jpeg

WAKEFIELD, the Bronx — A 9-month-old baby who died in the Bronx in February was killed by the synthetic opioid fentanyl, officials said.

Police responding to a 911 call on Feb. 14 found little Dante Steer-Cooman unconscious and unresponsive in a home in the Wakefield section.

The infant was taken to the hospital, where he was pronounced dead.

Police said there were no obvious signs of trauma on the boy’s body, but the city medical examiner’s office classified the death as a homicide on Wednesday.

A spokesperson for the office said Thursday that the cause of death was acute fentanyl intoxication.

Police have made no arrests.

