81-year-old man slashed while collecting cans in the Bronx: police

Cops released surveillance footage of the group of people who allegedly slashed an 81-year-old man who was collecting cans in the Bronx.

This is an archived article and the information in the article may be outdated. Please look at the time stamp on the story to see when it was last updated.

MORRISANIA, the Bronx — An 81-year-old man was slashed while collecting cans in the Bronx early Wednesday, police said.

While collecting cans, he was approached by two men and a woman in the vicinity of Brook Avenue and East 167 Street around 4:30 a.m., authorities said.

One of the men slashed the 81-year-old in the right side of his face, causing a deep cut, according to police.

The suspects fled the scene.

THe victim was taken to the hospital for his injuries.

Police released surveillance footage of the suspects sought.

