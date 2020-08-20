81-year-old man slashed while collecting cans in the Bronx: police

Cops released surveillance footage of the group of people who allegedly slashed an 81-year-old man who was collecting cans in the Bronx.

MORRISANIA, the Bronx — An 81-year-old man was slashed while collecting cans in the Bronx early Wednesday, police said.

While collecting cans, he was approached by two men and a woman in the vicinity of Brook Avenue and East 167 Street around 4:30 a.m., authorities said.

One of the men slashed the 81-year-old in the right side of his face, causing a deep cut, according to police.

The suspects fled the scene.

THe victim was taken to the hospital for his injuries.

Police released surveillance footage of the suspects sought.

