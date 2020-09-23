8-year-old girl shot in stomach in Bronx NYCHA apartment: police

Scene after an 8-year-old girl was shot at the Lester Patterson Houses NYCHA complex in the Mott Haven section of the Bronx on Wednesday morning, Sept. 23, 2020, according to police.

MOTT HAVEN, the Bronx — UPDATE: Police have arrested the mother’s boyfriend in the shooting. He now faces multiple charges, they NYPD said.

Original story:

Cops are investigating after a young girl was shot in a Bronx NYCHA apartment Wednesday morning, the NYPD said.

Police said the 8-year-old girl was struck by a bullet in the abdomen around 9:10 a.m. when an unidentified suspect burst into 11th-floor apartment, fired once and fled.

The shooting occurred at the Lester Patterson Houses NYCHA complex on East 143rd Street in the Mott Haven section of the borough, officials said.

The girl’s mother rushed her to a local hospital. Police said the girl is expected to survive, though her condition was not immediately given.

No arrests have been made and there no description of the gunman was given.

Police said they are still investigating and reviewing surveillance video.

As investigators talk to witnesses, collect evidence and review video, police say the mother told them she left her door open for construction workers. It allowed the suspect to allegedly enter and shoot the 8-year-old.

Officials said this is the second shooting at the Patterson Houses this year.

Editor’s note: Police initially reported the girl had been shot in both the abdomen and the shoulder.