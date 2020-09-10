8 wanted in Bronx shooting of ‘unintended target,’ police say

Bronx

Scooter shooting

Police are searching for eight people wanted for questioning, July 18, 2020 (NYPD).

BELMONT, the Bronx — A man riding a scooter accused of shooting a man in the Bronx is wanted for questioning by police, along with seven other men that were with him, authorities said Thursday.

The shooting happened at about 2:30 a.m. on Saturday, July 18 near Hughes Avenue and East 188th Street in the borough’s Belmont section.

A man, 33, was shot in the left leg by a man on a scooter, police said. The victim was not the intended target, they said.

The victim was taken to a local hospital and treated for his injuries.

Now, police are searching the alleged shooter and eight other individuals seen in surveillance footage.

Submit tips to police by calling Crime Stoppers at 1-800-577-TIPS (8477), visiting www.nypdcrimestoppers.com, downloading the NYPD Crime Stoppers mobile app, or texting 274637 (CRIMES) then entering TIP577. Spanish-speaking callers are asked to dial 1-888-57-PISTA (74782).

