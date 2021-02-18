73-year-old man assaulted during dispute outside Bronx apartment building: police

Police released surveillance photos of a man sought in connection to an assault of a 73-year-old man in the Bronx.

MORRISANIA, the Bronx — Police have asked the public for assistance in identifying a person who allegedly assaulted a 73-year-old man in the Bronx Monday morning.

It happened around 11:40 a.m. in front of a residential building in the vicinity of Boston Road and East 166 Street in Morrisania, police said.

The man pushed the victim to the pavement then began to punch and kick him following a dispute, according to police.

The suspect, believed to be in his 50s, fled on foot west on East 166 Street, police said.

The victim was treated at the scene.

Police released a surveillance photo of the man believed to be the suspect.

