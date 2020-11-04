72-year-old man struck, ran over in fatal Bronx hit-and-run: police

This is an archived article and the information in the article may be outdated. Please look at the time stamp on the story to see when it was last updated.

THE BRONX — Police are searching for one of two cars that struck and killed a man crossing the street in the Bronx Tuesday evening.

The NYPD said the fatal hit-and-run occurred around 5:40 p.m. as the 72-year-old man was crossing East 211th Street, near Paulding Avenue.

A white four-door sedan making a left turn struck the man before fleeing the scene, police said.

Responding officers found the victim laying in the road with visible injuries and EMS rushed him to a local hospital, where he was later pronounced dead.

Officials have identified him as Sidney Sele. He lived just about a block away from where he was fatally struck.

The driver of a second car that ran over Sele remained at the scene, police said.