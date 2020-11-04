72-year-old man struck, ran over in fatal Bronx hit-and-run: police

THE BRONX — Police are searching for one of two cars that struck and killed a man crossing the street in the Bronx Tuesday evening.
The NYPD said the fatal hit-and-run occurred around 5:40 p.m. as the 72-year-old man was crossing East 211th Street, near Paulding Avenue.
A white four-door sedan making a left turn struck the man before fleeing the scene, police said.
Responding officers found the victim laying in the road with visible injuries and EMS rushed him to a local hospital, where he was later pronounced dead.
Officials have identified him as Sidney Sele. He lived just about a block away from where he was fatally struck.
The driver of a second car that ran over Sele remained at the scene, police said.