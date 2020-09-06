72-year-old Bronx man with Alzheimer’s missing; last seen on Sept. 3

Police are searching for George Hughes, a 72-year-old man who was last seen on Sept. 3. Police said he has Alzheimer’s and recently suffered a stroke.

This is an archived article and the information in the article may be outdated. Please look at the time stamp on the story to see when it was last updated.

KINGSBRIDGE HEIGHTS, the Bronx — Police are searching for a 72-year-old man with Alzheimer’s Disease who went missing in the Bronx last week.

George Hughes was last seen exiting an apartment in the vicinity of Kingsbridge Terrace and West Kingsbridge Road around 6:25 p.m. on Sept. 3, police said.

Hughes has Alzheimer’s and recently suffered from a stroke, according to authorities.

He is described to be 5 feet 8 inches and 250 pounds with brown hair and brown eyes.

Anyone with information is asked to contact Det. Alhagi Joof at 718-543-6134 or the Detective Borough Bronx at 718-378-8083.

