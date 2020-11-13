71-year-old man fatally struck by tractor trailer that left scene in the Bronx: police

This is an archived article and the information in the article may be outdated. Please look at the time stamp on the story to see when it was last updated.

MOTT HAVEN, the Bronx — Police are investigating in the Bronx after a man was fatally struck by a tractor trailer that left the scene Thursday, according to the NYPD.

Officers responded around 4 p.m. after a 911 call of a pedestrian struck at the intersection of East 138th Street and Exterior Street in the Mott Haven section, police said.

Upon arrival, cops found a 71-year-old man laying in the road, unconscious and unresponsive with visible head injuries, authorities said.

According to police, EMS responded and rushed the man to an area hospital, where he was pronounced dead.

A preliminary investigation revealed that the man was struck by a white tractor trailer that was traveling south on Exterior Street and making a turn, officials said.

The tractor trailer did not remain on the scene but police said it was unclear if the driver knew they struck someone.

The victim’s identity has not been released, pending family notification.

