7-month-old baby found dead in Bronx housing complex: police

MORRISANIA, the Bronx — Police are investigating after an infant was found dead in a Bronx NYCHA building Thursday morning.

Authorities were called to the Morrisania Houses along Washington Avenue around 6:30 a.m.

Officers arrived to find a 7-month-old boy unconscious and unresponsive, police said.

He was taken to the hospital where he was pronounced dead, authorities said.

His identity was not immediately released.

According to police, there were no obvious signs of trauma.

The medical examiner will determine the cause of death.

The circumstances surrounding the infant’s death was not immediately disclosed.