7-month-old baby found dead in Bronx housing complex: police

Bronx

by:

Posted: / Updated:
File photo of police tape at a crime scene.

File photo of police tape at a crime scene.

This is an archived article and the information in the article may be outdated. Please look at the time stamp on the story to see when it was last updated.

MORRISANIA, the Bronx — Police are investigating after an infant was found dead in a Bronx NYCHA building Thursday morning.

Authorities were called to the Morrisania Houses along Washington Avenue around 6:30 a.m.

Officers arrived to find a 7-month-old boy unconscious and unresponsive, police said.

He was taken to the hospital where he was pronounced dead, authorities said.

His identity was not immediately released.

According to police, there were no obvious signs of trauma.

The medical examiner will determine the cause of death.

The circumstances surrounding the infant’s death was not immediately disclosed.

Share this story

Bronx Videos

NYC independent pharmacies warn of closures during pandemic

Bronx poet -- and her mother -- write prose with a purpose

Mars rover has Bronx connection

Police search for answers in death of twin infants

Bronx Night Market reopens with COVID-19 precautions

Man punches 75-year-old woman on Harlem street

More Bronx

Connect with PIX11 Online

Connect with PIX11 Online

Trending Stories

Don't Miss