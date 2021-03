At least six people, including several firefighters, were injured during a collision involving an FDNY truck in the Bronx Dec. 2, 2020.

THE BRONX — At least six people, including several firefighters, were injured during a crash involving an FDNY truck in the Bronx early Wednesday.

It happened around 2 a.m. in the vicinity of East 160 Street and Tinton Avenue.

FDNY received reports of Engine 73 involved in an incident.

Two civilians and four firefighters were taken to the hospital with non-life-threatening injuries.

The circumstances surrounding the incident were not immediately disclosed.