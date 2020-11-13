3rd person sought in Bronx woman’s fatal stabbing after teens arrested: NYPD

Bronx

by: ,

Posted: / Updated:
  • Woman fatally stabbed in the Bronx
    Photo of an individual wanted for questioning in connection to the fatal stabbing of a 20-year-old woman in the Bronx on Nov. 2, 2020, police said.
  • Bronx stabbing.jpg
    Police are investigating after a woman was found stabbed outside her father’s Bronx apartment Nov. 2, 2020.
This is an archived article and the information in the article may be outdated. Please look at the time stamp on the story to see when it was last updated.

MT. EDEN, the Bronx— Cops are looking for a third person in connection to the deadly stabbing of a 20-year-old woman, just over a week after two teens were arrested, according to police.

The NYPD released a photo Thursday of the new individual wanted for questioning in the stabbing.

Nyla Bond was found stabbed in the chest outside her father’s apartment in a building along Macombs Road and Inwood Avenue on Nov. 2, authorities initially said.

The woman had been knocking on her dad’s door for help before he found her wounded in the hallway, according to police.

Authorities said a 15-year-old girl and 15-year-old boy were arrested two days later on Nov. 4 and now face murder, manslaughter and weapons charges.

The incident was not a random attack.

Police said it appeared that Bond had some kind of relationship with the 15-year-old female suspect, police said.

Bond had allegedly posted explicit photos of the teen online, who then asked the teen boy to help her attack the 20-year-old, authorities said.

Police have not said how the third individual sought may be involved in the situation.

Submit tips to police by calling Crime Stoppers at 1-800-577-TIPS (8477), visiting www.nypdcrimestoppers.com, downloading the NYPD Crime Stoppers mobile app, or texting 274637 (CRIMES) then entering TIP577. Spanish-speaking callers are asked to dial 1-888-57-PISTA (74782).

Copyright 2021 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Bronx Videos

Bronx organization working to close the digital divide

Man, gunman injured in Bronx subway shooting after botched robbery; gunman arrested: police

2 dead in Major Deegan Expressway crash

Metro-North Penn Station project: MTA advances plans; 4 stations coming to the Bronx

1 worker dead, 1 critically injured in elevator collapse

Weekend of gun violence continues

More Bronx

Connect with PIX11 Online

Connect with PIX11 Online

Trending Stories

Don't Miss