3rd person sought in Bronx woman’s fatal stabbing after teens arrested: NYPD

MT. EDEN, the Bronx— Cops are looking for a third person in connection to the deadly stabbing of a 20-year-old woman, just over a week after two teens were arrested, according to police.

The NYPD released a photo Thursday of the new individual wanted for questioning in the stabbing.

Nyla Bond was found stabbed in the chest outside her father’s apartment in a building along Macombs Road and Inwood Avenue on Nov. 2, authorities initially said.

The woman had been knocking on her dad’s door for help before he found her wounded in the hallway, according to police.

Authorities said a 15-year-old girl and 15-year-old boy were arrested two days later on Nov. 4 and now face murder, manslaughter and weapons charges.

The incident was not a random attack.

Police said it appeared that Bond had some kind of relationship with the 15-year-old female suspect, police said.

Bond had allegedly posted explicit photos of the teen online, who then asked the teen boy to help her attack the 20-year-old, authorities said.

Police have not said how the third individual sought may be involved in the situation.

