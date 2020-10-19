19-year-old woman dead, 2 men wounded in Bronx nightclub shooting: police

At least three people were shot when gunfire erupted on a Bronx street in the Fordham Manor section, the NYPD said.

UNIVERSITY HEIGHTS, the Bronx — A teen was killed and two men were wounded when gunfire erupted in a Bronx nightclub early Monday morning, police said.

According to authorities, a call came in just after 7 a.m. for reports of people with gunshot wounds inside a lounge located on Jerome Avenue, near North Street, in the University Heights section.

There is a business located on the same block named the “Trio Lounge,” according to Google Maps.

A woman, 19, was shot and rushed to a local hospital where she was pronounced dead, police said.

The victim was later identified as Wendolin Ortiz. Chief of Detectives Rodney Harrison said the 19-year-old had survived a shooting in the Bronx just months prior to Monday’s incident.

Two men, ages 20 and 30, were also hospitalized after being shot. Their conditions were not immediately known but police said they were “stable.”

There have been no arrests.

Police have not released a description of a shooter but said they are looking for a suspect who fled the scene in a gray car.

Editor’s notes: Police initially reported a different age for the female victim. The FDNY initially reported a different address for the incident.