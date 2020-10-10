3 men injured in Bronx shootout, police say

This is an archived article and the information in the article may be outdated. Please look at the time stamp on the story to see when it was last updated.

MT. EDEN, the Bronx — Three men were injured in a shootout in the Bronx Saturday morning, police said.

Gunfire rang out on Jerome Avenue, near Goble Place in Mt. Eden, around 4:26 a.m., according to authorities.

Three men — ages 31, 41 and 28 — were shot, police said.

The 28-year-old victim returned fire, police said, though it’s not believed there are any other victims.

All three men were treated for non-life-threatening injuries, officials said.

The 28-year-old man was taken into custody and charges are expected to be filed, police said.