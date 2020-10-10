3 men injured in Bronx shootout, police say

Bronx

by:

Posted: / Updated:
Police investigate death of Queens man
This is an archived article and the information in the article may be outdated. Please look at the time stamp on the story to see when it was last updated.

MT. EDEN, the Bronx — Three men were injured in a shootout in the Bronx Saturday morning, police said.

Gunfire rang out on Jerome Avenue, near Goble Place in Mt. Eden, around 4:26 a.m., according to authorities.

Three men — ages 31, 41 and 28 — were shot, police said.

The 28-year-old victim returned fire, police said, though it’s not believed there are any other victims.

All three men were treated for non-life-threatening injuries, officials said.

The 28-year-old man was taken into custody and charges are expected to be filed, police said.

Copyright 2021 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Bronx Videos

Family of Amber Rose Isaac honors her life with activism

Community leaders call on Mayor de Blasio to enact police accountability in NYC

Bronx activists want local infrastructure project

Woman killed at Bronx construction site, boyfriend beats suspect

NYC artist paints DMX mural outside Bronx restaurant

NYC independent pharmacies warn of closures during pandemic

More Bronx

Connect with PIX11 Online

Connect with PIX11 Online

Trending Stories

Don't Miss