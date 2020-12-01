3 injured when fire rips through Bronx apartment: FDNY

Bronx

by:

Posted: / Updated:
3 injured in Bronx apartment fire

At least three people were injured when fire broke out in a Bronx apartment in the Crotona section of the borough early Tuesday morning, Dec. 1, 2020, according to the FDNY.

  • 3 injured in Bronx apartment fire
    At least three people were injured when fire broke out in a Bronx apartment in the Crotona section of the borough early Tuesday morning, Dec. 1, 2020, according to the FDNY.
  • 3 injured in Bronx apartment fire
    At least three people were injured when fire broke out in a Bronx apartment in the Crotona section of the borough early Tuesday morning, Dec. 1, 2020, according to the FDNY.

CROTONA, the Bronx — At least three people were hurt when flames ripped through a Bronx apartment early Tuesday morning, according to the FDNY.

Fire officials said the call came in just before 5:30 a.m. for a fire in a six-story residential building located on Cortona Park North, in the Cortona section of the borough.

The FDNY said firefighters determined the fire originated in an apartment on the fourth floor of the building.

About 60 firefighters from 12 units responded to battle the blaze, according to authorities.

Three civilians were hospitalized for injuries sustained in the fire, officials said. Their conditions and the extent of their injuries were not immediately known.

The fire was officially deemed under control just before 7 a.m., according to a tweet from the FDNY.

The cause of the fire was not known.

Share this story

Bronx Videos

City, leaders take vaccines into Co-Op City megasite

Opportunities to get vaccinated improve in NYC, but new problems arise

Vaccine supply increases as two NYC sites go 24 hours

Johnson & Johnson vaccines arrive with sites giving shots 24 hours a day

How independent pharmacies are helping the vaccination effort

Overnight NYC vaccination sites opening Thursday night

More Bronx

Trending Stories

Connect with PIX11 Online

Connect with PIX11 Online

Don't Miss

Latest Video

Stepfather charged with murder of 10-year-old Harlem boy

Chilly Monday before spring-like week ahead

NYPD officer shot, 2nd cop grazed in Brooklyn; gunman in custody: police

Cuomo defiant as top New York lawmakers call on him to quit

Senate Democrats and Republicans still split day after COVID-19 Relief Deal vote

Temperatures in the mid-60s this week as spring-like weather returns

Community mourns 10-year-old boy who died after being found unconscious in NYCHA building

Calls grow for Cuomo to quit from top New York lawmakers

Celebrating movies with social meaning