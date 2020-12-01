3 injured when fire rips through Bronx apartment: FDNY

At least three people were injured when fire broke out in a Bronx apartment in the Crotona section of the borough early Tuesday morning, Dec. 1, 2020, according to the FDNY.

At least three people were injured when fire broke out in a Bronx apartment in the Crotona section of the borough early Tuesday morning, Dec. 1, 2020, according to the FDNY.

At least three people were injured when fire broke out in a Bronx apartment in the Crotona section of the borough early Tuesday morning, Dec. 1, 2020, according to the FDNY.

CROTONA, the Bronx — At least three people were hurt when flames ripped through a Bronx apartment early Tuesday morning, according to the FDNY.

Fire officials said the call came in just before 5:30 a.m. for a fire in a six-story residential building located on Cortona Park North, in the Cortona section of the borough.

The FDNY said firefighters determined the fire originated in an apartment on the fourth floor of the building.

About 60 firefighters from 12 units responded to battle the blaze, according to authorities.

Three civilians were hospitalized for injuries sustained in the fire, officials said. Their conditions and the extent of their injuries were not immediately known.

The fire was officially deemed under control just before 7 a.m., according to a tweet from the FDNY.

The cause of the fire was not known.