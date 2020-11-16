Teenager among 3 people injured in Bronx shooting, officials say

This is an archived article and the information in the article may be outdated. Please look at the time stamp on the story to see when it was last updated.

MT. EDEN, the Bronx — Three people including a teenager were shot in the Bronx Monday afternoon, officials said.

First responders were called to East 170th Street at Grand Concourse in Mt. Eden around 3:10 p.m. for reports of a gunshot wound, according to the FDNY.

Police said the suspect walked up to the three victims and opened fire.

A 16-year-old victim was shot once, a 22-year-old was shot four times, and a 23-year-old was shot twice, according to police.

All three were taken to area hospitals. Their conditions and extent of injuries were not immediately available, though officials said their injuries did not appear to be life-threatening.

The suspect fled the scene.

Submit tips to police by calling Crime Stoppers at 1-800-577-TIPS (8477), visiting www.nypdcrimestoppers.com, downloading the NYPD Crime Stoppers mobile app, or texting 274637 (CRIMES) then entering TIP577. Spanish-speaking callers are asked to dial 1-888-57-PISTA (74782).