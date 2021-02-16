Gunman shot with own weapon after opening fire on 2 men in the Bronx: police

MT. EDEN, the Bronx — One person was killed and two others were injured in a shooting Tuesday evening in the Bronx, officials confirmed.

Police said officers and EMS responded just before 8:50 p.m. to a report of multiple people shot near the intersection of East Mount Eden Avenue and Jerome Avenue in the Mount Eden section.

Responding officers arrived to find three men on the ground with gunshot wounds, they NYPD said.

A preliminary investigation determined that the 45-year-old gunman, who knew the two victims, walked up and opened fire, striking both men, according to authorities.

He was identified as Tykwan McLeod, 45, of the Bronx.

A 33-year-old man was shot in the head while a 35-year-old man was shot in the chest, police said.

During a struggle with the 35-year-old man, the McLeod was shot in the head with his own gun, according to officials.

EMS rushed all three men to local hospitals, where the 33-year-old victim shot in the head was pronounced dead.

Officials identified the deceased as Donte Thomas, 33, of the Bronx.

The other victim was listed in critical condition Wednesday morning, according to police.

The NYPD said the suspect, McLeod, was also hospitalized in critical condition early Wednesday, but in police custody.

Wednesday evening, police said he was later charged with murder, manslaughter, assault and criminal possession of a weapon.

