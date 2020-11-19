3 girls found after going missing in the Bronx on Tuesday

This is an archived article and the information in the article may be outdated. Please look at the time stamp on the story to see when it was last updated.

THE BRONX — Police found three girls Thursday who went missing in the Bronx on Tuesday.

An 11-year-old girl and two 12-year-old girls were all last seen on Iselin Avenue in the Bronx on Tuesday, police said.

Black Lives Matter New York organized a search party Thursday to help find the girls. They met at 163 West 125th Street in Harlem at 4:30 p.m.

Editor’s note: Images and names were removed from this story because the girls are minors.