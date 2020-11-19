3 girls found after going missing in the Bronx on Tuesday

Bronx

by:

Posted: / Updated:
Police siren

Emergency vehicle lighting

This is an archived article and the information in the article may be outdated. Please look at the time stamp on the story to see when it was last updated.

THE BRONX — Police found three girls Thursday who went missing in the Bronx on Tuesday.

An 11-year-old girl and two 12-year-old girls were all last seen on Iselin Avenue in the Bronx on Tuesday, police said.

Black Lives Matter New York organized a search party Thursday to help find the girls. They met at 163 West 125th Street in Harlem at 4:30 p.m.

Editor’s note: Images and names were removed from this story because the girls are minors.

Copyright 2021 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Bronx Videos

Bronx steps covered in trash: Monica makes it happen

Rain washes out holiday beach plans in NYC

Some New Yorkers still braving the weather to hit the beach

Bronx students participate in special lesson from quartet

Bronx mother and daughter side-by-side fighting hunger in NYC

Bronx organization working to close the digital divide

More Bronx

Connect with PIX11 Online

Connect with PIX11 Online

Trending Stories

Don't Miss