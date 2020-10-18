2 sought in razor-blade carjacking in the Bronx: police

Police are searching for two people who allegedly carjacked a man using a razor blade in the Bronx.

MOTT HAVEN, the Bronx — Police are searching for two people who allegedly used a razor blade to carjack a man in the Bronx.

It happened on Oct. 11 just before 8 p.m. in the vicinity of East 147 Street and Timpson Place.

The 56-year-old victim exited his vehicle after parking it on the street when two unidentified individuals demanded the keys to his vehicle, according to police.

One of the suspects pointed a razor blade at the victim and got into a physical altercation with him, causing a laceration to the victim’s right hand, authorities said.

After the altercation, the suspects forcibly took the victim’s keys and fled, police said.

The victim refused medical attention.

