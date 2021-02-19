2 sought in armed robbery, shooting at Bronx gas station: police

MOUNT HOPE, the Bronx — Police on Thursday night said they were looking for two men who robbed a customer at gunpoint before shooting a security guard at a Bronx gas station Monday morning.

Authorities said it was around 7:10 a.m. when the unidentified duo walked into the convenience store of a BP gas station at the corner of Webster Avenue and East 176th Street, in the Mount Hope section.

The two men were caught on security video pulling out guns as they approached a man who was a customer and snatched his chain and bracelet at gunpoint, police said.

One of the armed men then fired his weapon, striking a 48-year-old store security guard in the foot, according to officials.

Authorities said the two men fled the scene in a red Mercedes-Benz sedan, heading eastbound on East 176th Street.

The NYPD released the above surveillance images and video in hopes the public could help identify the men.

Submit tips to police by calling Crime Stoppers at 1-800-577-TIPS (8477), visiting www.nypdcrimestoppers.com, downloading the NYPD Crime Stoppers mobile app, or texting 274637 (CRIMES) then entering TIP577. Spanish-speaking callers are asked to dial 1-888-57-PISTA (74782).

