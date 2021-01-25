2 sought after Bronx cab driver pistol whipped, choked in attempted robbery: police

Surveillance images of a man wanted in connection with the assault and attempted robbery of a Bronx livery cab driver on Tuesday, Jan. 12, 2021, according to police.

PARKCHESTER, the Bronx — Police began looking for two people accused of assaulting and trying to rob a cab driver in the Bronx earlier in January, according to officials.

Authorities said it all started when the livery cab driver picked up the pair just after midnight Jan. 12 on Calhoun Avenue, near Schley Avenue in the Throggs Neck section.

The 42-year-old driver took them to their destination at Rosedale Avenue, near Mansion Street, in the Parkchester section, the NYPD said.

Once parked, one of the passengers took out a gun and pointed it at the driver before hitting him in the head with the firearm and demanding money, police said.

Meanwhile, the other passenger wrapped his hands around the victim’s neck, according to the NYPD.

The driver was able to fight off the duo and grabbed the gun, rendering it inoperable, police said.

Authorities said the two would-be robbers fled westbound on Tremont Avenue, failing to make off with any property from the victim.

The driver refused medical attention at the scene, police said.

The NYPD has released the above surveillance images of one of the individuals they’re looking for.

Submit tips to police by calling Crime Stoppers at 1-800-577-TIPS (8477), visiting www.nypdcrimestoppers.com, downloading the NYPD Crime Stoppers mobile app, or texting 274637 (CRIMES) then entering TIP577. Spanish-speaking callers are asked to dial 1-888-57-PISTA (74782).