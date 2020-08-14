6 injured when large fire rips through Bronx apartment building: FDNY

A three-alarm fire engulfed all three floors of a Bronx apartment building in the Williamsbridge section early Friday, Aug. 14, 2020, according to the FDNY.

This is an archived article and the information in the article may be outdated. Please look at the time stamp on the story to see when it was last updated.

WILLIAMSBRIDGE, the Bronx — Six people were injured when a large blaze tore through a Bronx apartment building early Friday, officials said.

According to the FDNY, the call came in around 3:40 a.m. for flames in the residential building at 3550 Holland Ave. in the Williamsbridge section.

The fire was a two-alarm when firefighters arrived and flames expanded to all three floors of the building, fire officials said.

Citizen App video showed the building appearing to be almost fully engulfed in flames.

The FDNY said the fire was officially under control just before 4:50 a.m.

Two civilians were treated at the scene for minor injuries, authorities said.

Four firefighters were sent to area hosptials for minor injuries sustained while working to control the flames, the FDNY said.

The cause of the fire is not known and is under investigation.