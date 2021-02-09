Child critically injured in Bronx fire: officials

Firefighters battled a fire in the Concourse section of the Bronx, Feb. 9, 2021.

CONCOURSE, the Bronx — A child suffered severe burns and smoke inhalation in a Bronx fire Tuesday night and is in critical condition, according to police.

Firefighters were battling a 2-alarm blaze in the Concourse section of the Bronx Tuesday night, with at least two people injured, according to the FDNY.

Officials got the call at about 8:50 p.m. for a fire on the third floor of a three-story residential building.

The fire was extinguished, though two people were injured: the child, who was taken to a local hospital, and a firefighter, who was treated at the scene.