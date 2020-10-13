2-alarm blaze breaks out in building by Bronx Baptist church: FDNY

  • Fire at Bronx Baptist Church
    Scene after fire broke out at a building attached to the Mt. Sinai Baptist Church on College Avenue, near East 170th Street, in the Claremont section of the Bronx early Tuesday, the FDNY said.
  • Bronx two-alarm fire Oct. 13
    Flames shoot from the roof of a building in a two-alarm blaze near East 170th and College Avenue in the Claremont section of the Bronx early Tuesday, Oct. 13, 2020, the FDNY said.
CLAREMONT, the Bronx — Firefighters worked to put out a large blaze that burned through a building at a Bronx church early Tuesday morning, according to the FDNY.

Reports came in around 3 a.m. for a fire in a three-story building attached to the Mt. Sinai Baptist Church on College Avenue, near East 170th Street in the Claremont section of the borough, fire officials said.

According to authorities, over 100 firefighters from 25 units responded to battle the blaze, which was officially put under control at 4:11 a.m.

Large flames could be seen shooting out from the roof of a building in video from the Citizen App.

No injuries were initially reported.

The cause of the fire was not immediately known.

