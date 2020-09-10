2,900 customers were without power after Bronx outage: Con Edison

Bronx

by:

Posted: / Updated:
Con Edison prepares for excessive heat this weekend

A Con Edison worker (Photo by Kena Betancur/Getty Images)

This is an archived article and the information in the article may be outdated. Please look at the time stamp on the story to see when it was last updated.

THE BRONX — Thousands of Bronx Con Edison customers had power restored early Friday after they were suddenly without power Thursday night, according to the utility company.

According to Con Ed’s website, the outage affected more than 2,900 customers in the Eastchester section of the Bronx.

The company’s outage map showed more than two dozen blocks in the affected area, where wires were down.

Crews were dispatched to the scene and power was originally expected to be restored by 11 p.m., the company said on its website.

By early Friday morning there were no outages in the Bronx, according to Con Ed’s outage map.

The cause of the outage has yet to be announced by the utility company.

Share this story

Bronx Videos

Torres works to educate Bronx residents about ranked choice voting ahead of election to fill his old Council seat

Bronx fashion designer featured in Grammys gift bag

Brooklyn pharmacist brings excess vaccine to the community

2nd accidental prisoner release from Rikers

Funeral for battered Harlem boy: ‘None of us can say that’s not our child’

Bronx nursing home has vaccinated 84% of residents, 77% of staff

More Bronx

Trending Stories

Connect with PIX11 Online

Connect with PIX11 Online

Don't Miss

Latest Video

Congress grapples with gun laws yet again

Blocked Boulder assault-weapons ban renews gun law questions

Forecast: No more March snowfall expected

Man charged with murder in Boulder shooting

Democrats vow vote on gun bills; Biden says 'we have to act'

Celebrating National Nutrition Month with flavors from around the world

1 resident dead, 1 firefighter missing in massive fire at Rockland senior care facility

How to help kids adjust to in-person learning

Kathryn Garcia talks mayoral run, anti-Asian attacks, food insecurity