2,900 customers were without power after Bronx outage: Con Edison

THE BRONX — Thousands of Bronx Con Edison customers had power restored early Friday after they were suddenly without power Thursday night, according to the utility company.

According to Con Ed’s website, the outage affected more than 2,900 customers in the Eastchester section of the Bronx.

The company’s outage map showed more than two dozen blocks in the affected area, where wires were down.

Crews were dispatched to the scene and power was originally expected to be restored by 11 p.m., the company said on its website.

By early Friday morning there were no outages in the Bronx, according to Con Ed’s outage map.

The cause of the outage has yet to be announced by the utility company.