19-year-old beat with wood stick, slashed across neck in attack outside Bronx deli: police

This is an archived article and the information in the article may be outdated. Please look at the time stamp on the story to see when it was last updated.

BELMONT, the Bronx — A Bronx teen is fighting for his life after two men attacked him as he walked out of a Bronx deli Wednesday, the NYPD said.

The 19-year-old victim was exiting the Bronx Zoo Deli on Southern Boulevard, in the Belmont section, just before 3 p.m. when he was ambushed by the duo waiting outside, police said.

The first attacker can be seen on surveillance video began beating the teen repeatedly with a wooden plank, forcing him to the ground.

The second attacker whipped out a knife and lunged at the teen, slashing him across the neck, police said.

The two then took the victim’s cellphone before hopping into a blue Honda Civic and fleeing to parts unknown, according to authorities.

The teen sustained a laceration to his neck and bruising around his body.

EMS responded and rushed the victim to a nearby hospital, where he was listed in critical condition.

The NYPD has released the above surveillance images from the attack and of the men they’re looking for.

The first man is described as an adult with a thin build and last seen wearing red track pants with a white stripe down the leg, a white T-shirt, a black durag, and white sneakers.

The second man is described as an adult last ween wearing a black T-shirt, a black White Sox baseball cap, black jeans, black surgical mask, and white and red sneakers.

Submit tips to police by calling Crime Stoppers at 1-800-577-TIPS (8477), visiting www.nypdcrimestoppers.com, downloading the NYPD Crime Stoppers mobile app, or texting 274637 (CRIMES) then entering TIP577. Spanish-speaking callers are asked to dial 1-888-57-PISTA (74782).