17-year-old fatally shot in the Bronx: police

Bronx

THE BRONX — UPDATE: A 19-year-old has been arrested and faces murder charges in the shooting.

Original story:
A 17-year-old boy is dead after a shooting in the Bronx Thursday afternoon.

Police received a call for a male shot on Hoe Avenue. When they arrived, the victim was unconscious with a gunshot wound to the head. He was transported to a local hospital where he was pronounced dead.

The victim was identified as Kether Werts, who lived on Hoffman Street, a little under two miles from the address he was found at.

No arrests have been made and authorities said the investigation is ongoing.

Correction: The victim’s first name has been updated.

