16-year-old boy killed, 2 wounded in shooting at Bronx house party: police

NORWOOD, the Bronx — A teenage boy is dead and two others hospitalized after gunfire broke out at a house party in the Bronx late Monday night, according to the NYPD.

Police said the 911 call came in just before midnight for a shooting at a residential building at 3560 Webster Ave. in the Norwood section of the borough.

Responding officers found a 16-year-old boy in the building’s stairwell, between the eighth and ninth floors, with a gunshot wound to the neck, authorities said.

EMS rushed the teen to a local hospital where he was pronounced dead, according to the NYPD. Officials have not released the identity of the victim.

Polcie said further investigation revealed that two other victims were shot at the same party, a 22-year-old man shot in the ankle and a 19-year-old man shot in the torso.

The two were first taken by private means to a nearby hospital, before being taken to another area hospital by EMS, officials said.

Their conditions were not immediately clear early Tuesday.

Police said no arrests had been made as of Tuesday morning and the investigation remained ongoing.

Submit tips to police by calling Crime Stoppers at 1-800-577-TIPS (8477), visiting www.nypdcrimestoppers.com, downloading the NYPD Crime Stoppers mobile app, or texting 274637 (CRIMES) then entering TIP577. Spanish-speaking callers are asked to dial 1-888-57-PISTA (74782).