15-year-old boy shot in arm while walking to deli in the Bronx: police

Surveillance images of three individuals wanted by police in connection with a shooting that left a 15-year-old boy wounded in the arm Tuesday afternoon, Feb. 16, 2021, in the Bronx, according to police.

CROTONA PARK EAST, the Bronx — Police launched an investigation after a teenage boy was struck by a bullet as he walked in the South Bronx on Tuesday afternoon, according to the NYPD.

Authorities Wednesday night said that it happened around 2:10 p.m. as the 15-year-old boy walked along Vyse Avenue, near East 174th Street, heading to a local deli.

He told police he heard gunshots and began to ran. That is when he realized he had been shot in the arm, officials said.

EMS responded and took the victim to a local hospital for treatment. Details of his condition were not provided but police described him as “stable.”

The victim could not identify any suspects, the NYPD said.

According to police early Thursday, it was not clear whether the boy was the intended target or not.

Officials released a surveillance photo of three men they were looking for in connection with the shooting. Police said the man in the Nike hooded sweatshirt was believed to be the gunman.

Submit tips to police by calling Crime Stoppers at 1-800-577-TIPS (8477), visiting www.nypdcrimestoppers.com, downloading the NYPD Crime Stoppers mobile app, or texting 274637 (CRIMES) then entering TIP577. Spanish-speaking callers are asked to dial 1-888-57-PISTA (74782).